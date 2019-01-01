Create a budget with Microsoft Excel
Organize your expenses and project your earnings to create your budget with Microsoft Excel
Create your budget table with Microsoft Excel
Complete your budget calculations and add formulas using Microsoft Excel
Organize your expenses and project your earnings to create your budget with Microsoft Excel
Create your budget table with Microsoft Excel
Complete your budget calculations and add formulas using Microsoft Excel
In this project, you will learn how to create a budget using Microsoft Excel. This program is terrific for working with numbers and tables and creating budgets. It is a program that facilitates our work to keep everything in order. You will complete different tasks to understand and use the Microsoft Excel tool. Excel contains many hidden tools that we will discuss along with this project. You can learn about various available formula options. We'll talk about settings, formulas, income and expense entry, numbers, organization, colors, and letters. Excel creates organization calendars, inventories, daily, weekly, monthly expenses, etc. When the program first became known, it was more for people who worked with analytics in their jobs. Today, many people can use this app, from students to teachers, from content creators to scientific analysts. For this reason, knowing this tool and all the options it can offer you will help you continue climbing in the professional world.
Microsoft Excel
Budget
formulas
Monthly Budget
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Organize your expenses and project your earnings to create your budget with Microsoft Excel
Create your budget table with Microsoft Excel
Complete your budget calculations and add formulas using Microsoft Excel
Check actual versus planned expenses with Microsoft Excel
Adjust your earnings and save your budget with Microsoft Excel
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.