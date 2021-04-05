Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Project Charter with Google Docs by Coursera Project Network

About the Course

Have you been assigned to manage a project and don’t know how to start capturing all the pertinent information into a succinct and crisp format? By the end of this project, you will create a master and living document, containing important information that you and stakeholders can refer back to as your project develops. A Project Charter is a living document that displays core information of a project, such as the project's name, sponsors, problem and goal statements, scope, benefits, and timeline. It is used typically in Lean Six Sigma DMAIC (Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve, Control) methodology at the inception of the project, and is consistently referred back to throughout the project’s life, and thereafter. With minimal software skills, you will be able to categorize this information into a document using a simple table structure. This course will include beginner level skills using Google Docs. Creating a logically organized Project Charter is a great way to not only summarize all the moving parts of your project into one handy document but also to measure your project's success....

DN

Feb 3, 2022

Amazing Course! Very easy to follow. I've never used a project charter before and this has gave me all the tools.

LC

Oct 8, 2020

Great course. I know how to build a Project Charter from scratch rather than searching for a template to use.

By Supraja M

Apr 5, 2021

Well designed course and very straight forward in the points that are t be remembered and used.

By RoS*r

Jan 20, 2021

IT WAS A PRIMARY SKILL ASSESSMENT.

By A'ndrea P

May 6, 2021

This coarse gave me a better prospective on how to use a Project Charter instead of my Project Outline in Planning Presentations. This methodology give a better visual prospective and a better presentation flow start to finish.

By LaKeisha C

Oct 9, 2020

By Christian C

Sep 8, 2020

Simple and easy to learn course/presentation for a powerful tool in process improvement. Thank you very much.

By Claudine C S

Oct 26, 2020

Short yet very informative. Plus, it is no nice that there is a guided video for you to follow.

By Nidiarti S

Aug 26, 2021

this course was great and so helpfull to increase our skill on project charter

By Suci R H

Sep 29, 2021

This is the clearest and easiest course to understand about! Thanks!

By Md. S H A

Sep 23, 2020

This is so learning course. I really enjoy it.

By Kamlesh J

Jun 19, 2021

Amazing in a very short spam of time

By Ma. T M L

Feb 14, 2021

I love it thank you Therese Brown!

By YASH S G

Nov 5, 2020

CLASSY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

By Richard A M

Oct 23, 2020

very informative

By Henry S

May 26, 2021

Very important

By Md R

Jul 29, 2021

excellent

By Khan Z

Aug 3, 2021

thanks

By Dai N

Mar 21, 2021

Good instruction. Short but practical! I shall apply more in my current work to get more competent

By Madhushree k

Jun 23, 2021

VERY GOOD

By Pascal U E

Sep 14, 2020

Too easy!

By Song L

Jun 16, 2021

The screen shown is smaller than usual and cannot be expanded, made the viewing not pleasant.

By SILVIA V S C

Apr 1, 2022

Excelente curso, bien diseñado a pesar de que es en Inglés , con un nivel medio comprendes muy bien el contenido, se aprende sobre el uso de Google Docs, en especial el uso de tablas, pero también aprendes como diseñar un cuadro de contenido de proyectos, de manera breve como se diseña y el contenido. GRACIAS

By Deidra N

Feb 4, 2022

By Ginger W

May 18, 2022

Excellent course! Very applicable and a useful tool I will use right away. Thank you!

By Oluwaseye A F

May 26, 2022

The guided project was clear, precise and well explanatory.

By Allan S

Apr 12, 2022

It was well expalined Guided Project. Worthy of your time

