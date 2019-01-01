Create and run a .NET Core console app in Linux using docker
Analyze the structure of a console application.
Create a .NET Core console application in Linux OS.
Generate a docker image of the application and run it locally inside a docker container.
This Guided Project "Create and run a .NET Core console app in Linux using docker" is an intermediate level project that is suitable for anyone interested in application development. In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will recognize the advantages of creating console applications, analyze the structure of a console application, identify the differences between CLI and GUI, create a .NET Core console application in Ubuntu (most popular and widely-used Linux distribution), create and configure a Dockerfile for .NET, generate a docker image and run the application locally inside a docker container. To achieve this, we will start by recognizing the meaning and structure of console applications and the advantages of creating one, followed by developing a .NET Core console application using the CLI, generating a docker image for the application and running it inside a docker container. This project is unique because it will prepare you to create applications that require little to no front-end designing skills but focuses strictly on functionality by utilizing the CLI and sharing lightweight prototypes with others that run on various operating systems such as Windows, Linux and MacOS. In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with object-oriented programming concepts. Having experience of working in a Linux environment along with a basic knowledge of C# will be a plus. Let's get started!
Linux
Docker
.NET Core
Console
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Analyze the structure of a console application
Generate a basic .NET Core console application from available templates and work with the ‘nano’ editor
Create an application called word-counter and run it via the command line
Practice Quiz - Check your understanding of the .NET compilation process and using different commands for creating and running a .NET app
Create a dockerfile and generate a docker image for the word-counter application
Run the word-counter application inside a docker container
Portfolio Activity - Create and run a .NET Core console application in docker called letter-counter
