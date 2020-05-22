Create Animation Transitions in Unity (Intro to Animation 2)
13 ratings
1,570 already enrolled
Use the Animator to create transitions between animations.
Write C# scripts to trigger an animation.
Use Animation Events to trigger Particle Effects.
13 ratings
1,570 already enrolled
Use the Animator to create transitions between animations.
Write C# scripts to trigger an animation.
Use Animation Events to trigger Particle Effects.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you will be introduced to Unity's Animator tool for connecting multiple animations and transitioning between them. This project covers creating animations, transitions and parameters that can be used to trigger behavior. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Animator - Animator Parameters - Animation Transitions - Animation Events This is Part 2 of a two-part series introducing Unity's Animation and Animator. Part 1 covers making the basic (but cool!) animation for your pickup GameObject. This guided project and series also serves as an optional but recommended foundation for the "FPS Weapon" series. This project makes use of the project created in Make Your Pick-Ups Look Cool in Unity (Intro to Animation 1). This compliments this guided project and, although not a prerequisite, is recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein.
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Create a Shrink Animation for a Pick-Up
Connect Animations in the Animator Window
Trigger Animation Transitions Through Code
Activate a C# Method Using an Animation Event
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.