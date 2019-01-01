Create Business Cards with a QR Code in Photoshop
Create a business card using Photoshop for Windows.
Create and add a QR Code to your project.
In this project learners will know how to create professional business cards with the windows version of Photoshop. Learners will also learn how to create their personalized QR Code, which we will add to our business card. In this project you will also learn how to create the layout for standard size business cards. We will walk through each step, review how to select fonts, identify which font sizes to use, and identify colors that work well with your professional personally created business card. We will also go over the process of creating your personalized QR code, which we will place on our business card. Learning how to create your own business card with your QR code will allow you to create your own personal look, and the QR code will allow others to scan your card to electronically receive your contact information. Using Photoshop to create business cards is a great, flexible program for beginners to advanced users.
Creating Business cards
adding and filling in shapes
Creating Photoshop project
creating QR Code
selecting and sizing fonts
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduce and review the steps to complete this project
Set up the business card
Add shapes and color
Select the fonts for our business card
Create our QR Code
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.