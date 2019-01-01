How to create business cards using Adobe Photoshop
Create a business card using the Windows version of Adobe Photoshop in the cloud.
Use the rulers and guidelines in Adobe Photoshop.
Identify and work with layers using Adobe Photoshop.
In this project, you will learn how to use Photoshop in Windows OS to create custom professional business cards. You will also learn how to work with fonts, including size and type, colors and the pen tool while designing your business card. We will walk through each step from beginning to end together while learning the concept behind the various areas on the business card and what information to include on your business card. By the end of the project, you will have a good understanding about layers, text fonts and sizes, working with colors. The special bonus is when you’ll use the pen tool to see how to easily add a shape and color to your business card to make it stand out from others. Photoshop is a good tool to use to make business cards for all levels of users, it’s easy enough to learn for a beginner and it has advanced features for more advanced users.
Adobe Photoshop
Business cards
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Prepare to create business cards in Photoshop
Use the rulers and guidelines in Photoshop
Work with layers in Photoshop
Align text in Photoshop
Add shapes and colors with the pen tool
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
