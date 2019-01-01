How to create business cards using Adobe Photoshop

Create a business card using the Windows version of Adobe Photoshop in the cloud.

Use the rulers and guidelines in Adobe Photoshop.

Identify and work with layers using Adobe Photoshop.

In this project, you will learn how to use Photoshop in Windows OS to create custom professional business cards. You will also learn how to work with fonts, including size and type, colors and the pen tool while designing your business card. We will walk through each step from beginning to end together while learning the concept behind the various areas on the business card and what information to include on your business card. By the end of the project, you will have a good understanding about layers, text fonts and sizes, working with colors. The special bonus is when you’ll use the pen tool to see how to easily add a shape and color to your business card to make it stand out from others. Photoshop is a good tool to use to make business cards for all levels of users, it’s easy enough to learn for a beginner and it has advanced features for more advanced users.

  • Adobe Photoshop

  • Business cards

  1. Prepare to create business cards in Photoshop

  2. Use the rulers and guidelines in Photoshop

  3. Work with layers in Photoshop

  4. Align text in Photoshop

  5. Add shapes and colors with the pen tool

Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required

In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

