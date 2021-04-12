Create a Big Number KPI Dashboard in Tableau Public
Understand Tableau
Work with data sets in Tableau Desktop
Build a Big Number KPI Dashboard
Tableau is widely recognized as one of the premier data visualization software programs. For many years access to the program was limited to those who purchased licenses. Recently, Tableau launched a public version that grants the ability to create amazing data visualizations for free. Account members can also share and join projects to collaborate on projects that can change the world. By the end of this project, you will learn how to create an easy-to-understand communication that will focus attention on specific metrics that guide decisions. We will learn how to create an account, how to load data sets, and how to manipulate Create a Big Number KPI Dashboard in Tableau Public. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Business Analytics
Spreadsheet
Marketing Analytics
Business Statistics
data visualizations
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand Tableau
Create a Profile in Tableau Public
Access Public Data Sources in Tableau Public
Choose the right KPI’s
Create Basic Visualizations in Tableau Public
