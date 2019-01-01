Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Digital Marketing Campaign Dashboards in Tableau by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
How we consume data is often just as important as the data itself. If data remains in columns and rows and is a matrix of numbers, it will continue to be mysterious, confusing, and misunderstood. One of the most powerful ways that data can be easily understood is by making a dashboard. Tableau dashboards are easy to create, interactive, and highly customizable. In this video, learners will learn how to create a digital marketing dashboard. Along the way, they will learn the Tableau techniques that are easily applicable to business spaces outside of digital marketing. Learners will create a variety of graphs including dual-axis line graphs, geovisualizations, and word maps. At the conclusion, they will learn how to combine all of these charts into a dashboard. After this course, learners will have highly sought-after data visualization skills and insights on how to best display data....