Create an FPS Weapon in Unity (Part 1 - Revolver)
Use Colliders, Triggers and Raycasting to simulate shooting mechanisms.
Detect Keystrokes and Mouse Clicks to operate a ranged weapon.
Add an Aiming Reticle using Unity's UI Toolkit.
In this one-hour, project-based course, you'll learn how to set up a revolver for a first-person shooter. This project covers configuring a gun prefab, enabling your FPS player to pick up, hold, fire and drop a gun with keyboard and mouse inputs, and adding an aiming reticle. The guided project will introduce you to the following Unity concepts: - Prefabs - Animation - UI Canvas - UI Image - Raycasting - Coding techniques including the Input class, KeyCodes and Interfaces This is Part 1 of a four-part series on creating a weapon for your FPS game. Part 2 covers creating visual effects when your player fires the gun. Part 3 will show you how to set up the weapon's properties and damage effects to apply to destroyable targets. Lastly, Part 4 will walk you through the steps for adding ammunition, reloading the weapon and creating magazines and other weapons. This is a stand-alone guided project, and also serves as an optional but recommended foundation for the "FPS Weapon" series. This series makes use of the western-themed Unity project first created in Control physics with C# in Unity and the VM-compatible FPS Player script written in Create a VM Compatible First Person Camera. These compliment this guided project and, although not prerequisites, are recommended for a more well-rounded understanding of the concepts presented herein.
Video-game Development
C sharp (C#) Programming Language
Unity 3D
Unity
Application development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and License Activation
Set Up the Scene, Player and Gun Prefab
Pick Up and Hold a Weapon
Drop a Weapon to the Ground
Add an Aiming Reticle to the center of the Game Screen
Fire Weapon with the Left Mouse Button and Mark Whatever is Shot
