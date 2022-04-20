Chevron Left
Back to Create a Lead Generation Messenger Chatbot using Chatfuel

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create a Lead Generation Messenger Chatbot using Chatfuel by Coursera Project Network

4.4
stars
39 ratings
9 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to build a lead generation chatbot with Email and Google sheets automation which will be able to interact with your customers and generate lead automatically for you. We will be automating the entire process using email automation and Google sheets so that you will receive a mail every time a lead is generated and a copy of the contact information of the lead will be saved on Google sheets. The chatbot will be able to interact with your customers, generate a lead, take a booking, get ticket claims, send us their message and many more. By the end of this project, you will have a fully functioning chatbot deployed to your Facebook page and interacting with your customers through Messenger in real-time. You do not need any programming knowledge because we will be using the flow builder interface from Chatfuel which is very interactive, intuitive and logical. But you do need a Facebook account and a fully functioning Facebook business page in order to test the bot. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

CV

Apr 19, 2022

it was easy to follow up. Practical and interesting

MN

Jun 12, 2021

Great course..Free but very informative..Excellent

Filter by:

1 - 9 of 9 Reviews for Create a Lead Generation Messenger Chatbot using Chatfuel

By nichole V

Apr 20, 2022

it was easy to follow up. Practical and interesting

By Ma.Victoria N

Jun 13, 2021

Great course..Free but very informative..Excellent

By Md. F I

Mar 15, 2022

It's a excellent turning point in my life.

By Nishith R R

Jun 1, 2021

Really beneficial guided project

By EKA R

Dec 6, 2021

its very good

By Lakkireddy v

Apr 11, 2022

COOL

By Prawin k

Dec 5, 2021

IT worth full but itz too booring

By msalamehg

Oct 7, 2021

Torrance, CA Oregon 97062

By R C A

Sep 13, 2021

Not clear and too boring

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder