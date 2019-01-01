Create a Simple Desktop App with VB.NET
Discuss the function of the Visual Studio IDE in relation to VB.NET.
Create a VB.NET project using Visual Studio.
Run and test a VB.NET desktop application in Visual Studio.
By the end of this introductory project, you will have used Visual Studio to create a simple desktop application with VB.NET. This introduction to VB.NET will provide an overview of the Visual Studio IDE (Interactive Development Environment) and VB.NET as you create and test a simple application that adds two numbers together and displays the answer. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Visual Basic (VB)
Microsoft Visual Studio
Event-Driven Programming
coding
Visual Basic .Net
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Discuss how VB.NET development works in the Visual Studio IDE as you review VB.NET capabilities.
Open and run an existing VB.NET project as you explore the Visual Studio user interface and project components.
Use Visual Studio to create a new VB.NET project to begin the process of creating a desktop application.
Add controls to a form in a new VB.NET project and modify the properties of those controls.
Write and test the code to add two numbers together and display the result in a VB.NET desktop application.
