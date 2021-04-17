Create a Target Market Presentation using Canva
Create a master slide and a title page.
Build out a target market graphic.
Locate and apply color palettes and fonts to the presentation.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a customizable target market presentation by applying design tools, building out graphics, and learning how to create custom colors. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
As this is a beginner level course, no special background is necessary.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a free Canva Account
Explore the Presentation Templates and the Design Space Toolbar
Creating the Design
Creating the Master slide and Title page
Building out the Presentation
Completing the Presentation
by KMApr 17, 2021
Great course to learn about Presentation preparation using Canva. I highly recommend this course.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
