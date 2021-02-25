Create your first Amazon Aurora Database in AWS
Create VPC and Setup Networking using Internet gateway and Route tables
Create Amazon Aurora Database cluster
Connect to Aurora Database via EC2 Bastion using MySQL Workbench
Create VPC and Setup Networking using Internet gateway and Route tables
Create Amazon Aurora Database cluster
Connect to Aurora Database via EC2 Bastion using MySQL Workbench
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn to create Amazon Aurora Database and will connect to the database using MySQL Workbench. You will create VPC(Virtual Private Network), Subnets and will setup routing using Route Table. You will also create EC2 instance which will act as Bastion Host. By the end of this project you will create your first Amazon Aurora Database and will connect via EC2 instance using MySQL workbench. You will also learn about best practices used to access database. After completing this training, you will be able to provision Amazon Aurora Database and will be able to access it securely using EC2 as Bastion Host. Please note: You will need an AWS account to complete this project. All the resources used in this project comes under AWS free-tier
aws
Database (DBMS)
EC2
Networking
Amazon Aurora
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.