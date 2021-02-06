Create your first custom VPC and its components in AWS
Create your custom VPC and its components in AWS
Understand how Networking works within AWS VPC
Create EC2 and Validate the Networking concepts
In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of AWS VPC(Virtual Private Cloud) and you will also understand how networking works within VPC, which is the key to understanding the overall functionality of AWS. Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC) provides a logically isolated area of the AWS cloud where you can launch AWS resources in a virtual network that you define. By the end of this project you will create your custom VPC from scratch along with its associated components such as Subnets, Route Tables, Network Access Control List. You will also create Windows EC2 instances and validate the networking concepts learned during this project. After completing this training, you will be able to provision the basic infrastructure required for deploying any application on AWS Cloud. Please note: You will need an AWS account to complete this project. All the resources used in this project comes under AWS free-tier.
EC2
VPC
Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)
Subnetwork
Cloud Computing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Understand the overall project and create you first VPC
Create an Internet Gateway and attach it to VPC and also create Public and Private Subnets
Create and configure Route tables for Public and Private Subnet
Configure Network Access Control list for both the subnet
Create Windows EC2 instance in Public subnet and connect to it using RDP
Create Windows EC2 instance in Private Subnet and connect to it using RDP
Connect to EC2 instance in Public Subnet from EC2 instance in Private Subnet
by DBFeb 6, 2021
The course was very informative, for someone that has some experience in the networking world, the instructor provide great information to build a foundation on with AWS.
