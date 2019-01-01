Créer une présentation éducative avec Microsoft Powerpoint
Découvrir les différents aspects de Microsoft Powerpoint.
Utiliser Microsoft Powerpoint pour vos projets éducatifs.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour créer une présentation simple et éducative avec Microsoft Powerpoint. Grâce à ce projet, vous serez en mesure de manier tous les outils de Microsoft Powerpoint pour créer une présentation attractive pour tous vos projets éducatifs que vous soyez étudiants ou professeurs.
Ce projet requiert des connaissances de base en navigation Microsoft.
Education
Information Visualization (INFOVIS)
Presentation
Online Learning
Public Speaking
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Découvrir les fonctionnalités de Microsoft Powerpoint
Choisir un modèle de présentation
Ajouter du contenu textuel
Ajouter des images et des formes
Animer la présentation
