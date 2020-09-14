Curso Completo de Power BI Desktop
Crear un dashboard en Power BI
Generar métricas y columnas calculadas con DAX
Conocer el funcionamiento de Power BI Desktop
Este proyecto es un curso práctico y efectivo para aprender a programar Power BI desde cero. Te permitirá adquirir los conocimientos de Power BI Desktop de manera práctica y efectiva. También te permitirá aprender las nociones básicas de DAX y a generar tu propio dashboard.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Fundamentos de Power BI
Extracción y transformación de datos
Modelado de datos
Generar métricas y columnas calculadas con DAX
Visualización de datos con informes
by NLNov 21, 2020
Muy bien explicado y el como esta estructurado el curso te ayuda a tener una primera visión del Power BI muy amplia y útil.
by RSep 14, 2020
Es un curso muy bueno que sirve bastante para principiantes. Yo mejoraría la parte en la que se explican las métricas, ya que es necesario saber y entender para que se ocupa cada una.
by FBOct 30, 2020
El curso en general es justo, basico y conciso. deberia incluir mas casos practicos e implementar la utilizacion de mas funciones.
by BRNov 1, 2020
Me parece muy dinámico y útil para aprender cómo funciona la herramienta Power BI Desktop. Gracias por compartir los conocimientos.
