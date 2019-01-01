Cypress API test automation for absolute beginners
Understanding Cypress and API automation testing
Sending GET, POST, PUT, PATCH and DELETE requests
Generating resports
Cypress is a free, open-source frontend (UI) and backend (API) test automation tool built for the next generation of modern web applications. Cypress is useful for developers as well as QA engineers to web applications developed in React.js, Angular.js, Node.js, Vue.js, and other front-end technologies. In this 2.5 hours hands-on project, you will learn backend (API) testing using Cypress and the following objectives are achieved -- 1. Understanding Cypress and API automation testing 2. Send a GET request using cypress 3. Send a POST request using cypress 4. Send a PUT request using cypress 5. Send a DELETE request using cypress 6. Generate HTML report
API Automation Testing
Api Testing
Software Testing
Cypress
Test Automation
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to Cypress, API Testing and environment setup
Create your first test case and send a GET request
Send a GET request (cont)
Send a POST request
Send a PUT request
Send a DELETE request
Optimize the code
Generating reports
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
