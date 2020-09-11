Data Analytics en Power BI
108 ratings
4,110 already enrolled
Aprender las utilidades de analítica avanzada de Power BI
Utilizar los elementos de analítica avanzada con Python y R
Aplicar técnicas de clustering y series temporales
Este proyecto es un curso práctico y efectivo para aprender todo lo que necesitas saber de Data Analytics en Power BI. Te permitirá aprender a realizar funciones analíticas de datos, a identificar outliers, a aplicar técnicas de clustering y series temporales, a analizar los quick insights y AI insights, entre otros.
Python Programming
power bi
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introducción a analytics, estadísticos y Analize
Análisis de la calidad del dato e identificación de outliers
Quick insights
Técnicas de clustering y series temporales
Análisis avanzado con Python
Visuales de analítica avanzada
by NBDec 12, 2020
Concreto e interesante para profundizar en cada opción de análisis avanzado
by JGSep 11, 2020
Un curso, donde se puede ahondar el conocimiento sobre Power Bi y sus herramientas de análisis de datos, con videos explicativos, y tareas sencillas, pero aplicables al entorno laboral.
by RBOct 24, 2020
Me parece excelente que Coursera haya creado un curso en español porque la mayoría de los cursos son inglés. Felicidades por esta iniciativa. Por más formación en Ciencia de Datos en español
by AVOct 27, 2020
Tuve unos problemas con python en mi pc, pero el material es muy bueno.
