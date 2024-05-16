In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to Navigate and register on the Skills.AI platform effectively, Create infographics and visualize data using AI tools, and Interact with visual reports for enhanced insights.
Data Analytics with Skills.AI: Create Data Visualizations
Taught in English
Guided Project
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Navigate and register on the Skills.AI platform effectively
Create infographics and visualize data using AI tools
Interact with visual reports for enhanced insights
Skills you'll practice
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
May 2024
Guided Project
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours
- Receive training from industry experts
- Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
- Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Explore and Register on Skills.AI
Create a Timeline Infographic with AI Maker
Utilize AI Analytics for Data Visualization and Insights
Preview the AI Analysis Visualized Report
Chat with Your Data for Enhanced Visualizations
Recommended experience
Basic knowledge about Data Analytics and Visualization is helpful but not required
4 project images
Instructor
Offered by
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Data Analysis? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.