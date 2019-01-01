Introducción a los Data Lakes con Azure
Entender qué son los Data Lakes
Crear un Data Lake en Azure
Manejar el ciclo de vida de archivos
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Entender qué son los Data Lakes
Crear un Data Lake en Azure
Manejar el ciclo de vida de archivos
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
En este proyecto de 1 hora, aprenderás a usar la tecnología de Azure Data Lake Gen2, entender la diferencia con los otros servicios, gestionar los sistemas de archivos y manejar el ciclo de vida de la información para facilitar la gestión automática y eliminación de los datos según regulaciones. Además, podrás entender cuáles aplicaciones se integran nativamente a Azure Data Lake Gen2.
No se requiere experiencia previa, pero sí entender sobre el concepto de Big Data y conocer sobre Microsoft Azure
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
¿Qué son los data lakes?
Crear nuestro primer data lake en Azure
Explorando el Data Lake
Explorando la seguridad en el Data Lake
Explorando los servicios que consumen el Data Lake
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.