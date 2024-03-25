Data Science Challenge

In this coding challenge, you'll compete with other learners to achieve the highest prediction accuracy on a machine learning problem. You'll use Python and a Jupyter Notebook to work with a real-world dataset and build a prediction or classification model.
Load, clean, analyze, process, and visualize data using Python and Jupyter Notebooks
Produce an end-to-end machine learning prediction model using Python and Jupyter Notebooks
This project requires you to independently complete the following steps:
Importing and preprocessing data
Analyze the data
Build machine learning models
Evaluate machine learning models
