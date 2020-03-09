Logistic Regression with Python and Numpy
Implement Logistic Regression using Python and Numpy.
Apply Logistic Regression to solve binary classification problems.
Welcome to this project-based course on Logistic with NumPy and Python. In this project, you will do all the machine learning without using any of the popular machine learning libraries such as scikit-learn and statsmodels. The aim of this project and is to implement all the machinery, including gradient descent, cost function, and logistic regression, of the various learning algorithms yourself, so you have a deeper understanding of the fundamentals. By the time you complete this project, you will be able to build a logistic regression model using Python and NumPy, conduct basic exploratory data analysis, and implement gradient descent from scratch. The prerequisites for this project are prior programming experience in Python and a basic understanding of machine learning theory. This course runs on Coursera's hands-on project platform called Rhyme. On Rhyme, you do projects in a hands-on manner in your browser. You will get instant access to pre-configured cloud desktops containing all of the software and data you need for the project. Everything is already set up directly in your internet browser so you can just focus on learning. For this project, you’ll get instant access to a cloud desktop with Python, Jupyter, NumPy, and Seaborn pre-installed.
Deep Learning
Machine Learning
Logistic Regression
Python Programming
Numpy
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Hyperparameters
Dataset
A Mini Batch of Examples
Create Model
Forward Pass
Backward Pass
Update Parameters
Check Model Performance
Training Loop
by DPApr 8, 2020
Want to do a project in Logistic Regression. You are at the right spot Don't delay and take the course.
by MKJul 19, 2020
I enjoyed it. Thank you. But helper functions could be explained more or given as a blog.
by MTMar 9, 2020
Easy to follow along, each step was made very clear, and I understood the justification behind steps.
by BASep 26, 2020
Well..I would like to recommend this project for machine learning students who can have a better understanding of concepts related to deep learning and Ml.
