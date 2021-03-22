Deep Learning with PyTorch : Build an AutoEncoder
Create Custom Dataset
Create AutoEncoder Network
Train AutoEncoder Network
In these one hour project-based course, you will learn to implement autoencoder using PyTorch. An autoencoder is a type of neural network that learns to copy its input to its output. In autoencoder, encoder encodes the image into compressed representation, and the decoder decodes the representation to reconstruct the image. We will use autoencoder for denoising hand written digits using a deep learning framework like pytorch. This guided project is for learners who want to use pytorch for building deep learning models.Learners who want to apply autoencoder practically using PyTorch. In order to be successful in this project, you should be familiar with python , basic pytorch like creating or defining neural network and convolutional neural network.
Deep Learning
Convolutional Neural Network
Autoencoder
Python Programming
pytorch
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Explore MNIST Handwritten digit dataset
Data Preparation
Load Dataset into batches
Create AutoEncoder Model
Train AutoEncoder Model
Plot Results
