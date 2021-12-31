Deploying a Python Data Analytics web app on Heroku
Analyze the General Social Survey Data with Python Data modules.
Visualize the analyzed data with Streamlit in a web app.
Deploy Streamlit web app to Heroku.
Welcome to the “Deploying a Python data analytics web app on Heroku” guided project. This project is for anyone interested in breaking or transitioning into the data science field and hopes to build a portfolio that stands out with unique projects. In this project we’re going to be building and deploying a python data analytics web application leveraging the General Social Survey data, which collects information and records of behaviours, experiences and opinions of residents of the Us and is funded by the National Science Foundation, particularly finding the correlation between education, income and happiness for US residents in 2016. At the end of this project, learners will be able to deploy a python data analytics website using Python, Streamlit, Git and Heroku that they can show to potential hiring managers and recruiters as part of their portfolio.
Heroku
Python Programming
Streamlit
Data Analysis
GIT
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Installing all the necessary libraries.
Importing all the necessary libraries.
Data exploration of the General Social Survey data of education, income and happiness
Data visualization of the General Social Survey data of education, income and happiness
Deploying your web app to Heroku
