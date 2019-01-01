Descubre diferentes formatos de anuncios en Facebook
Descubre Image Ads en Facebook.
Accede a Facebook Ads Manager y crea una campaña publicitaria.
Descubre Image Ads en Facebook.
Accede a Facebook Ads Manager y crea una campaña publicitaria.
Al final de este proyecto guiado, podrás elegir el formato ideal de anuncio para tu próxima campaña publicitaria en Facebook. El objetivo de este proyecto consiste en familiarizarte con los diferentes formatos de anuncios que Facebook ofrece. Aprenderás hoy a dirigirte efectivamente a tu grupo objetivo y anunciar tu negocio en Facebook. La meta del marketing en las redes sociales es encontrar métodos creativos para atraer la atención de su grupo objetivo en las redes sociales, muchas veces con un presupuesto de marketing mínimo. Hoy crearas una página de negocio en Facebook. Luego descubrirás cuatro tipos diferentes de anuncios en Facebook: Image Ads, Carousel Ads, Collection Ads y Video Ads. Finalmente accederás a Facebook Ads Manager. Tus nuevos conocimientos te ayudarán en el futuro a crear campañas publicitarias en Facebook.
Advertising
Social Media Marketing
Advertising Campaign
Social Media Platforms
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Crea una página de negocio en Facebook.
Descubre Image Ads en Facebook.
Explora Carousel Ads y Collection Ads en Facebook.
Quiz opcional
Comprende las ventajas de Video Ads.
Accede a Facebook Ads Manager y crea una campaña publicitaria.
Tarea opcional: Crea una campaña publicitaria en Facebook Ads Manager
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.