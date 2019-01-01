Design A Newsletter with MailChimp
In this 40 minute long project, you will learn how to create an account and a Newsletter in the website MailChimp. Users attending this project will obtain the ability to create an email newsletter ready to send to a target audience. We will go step by step through the process in this project. You will then learn about the different email format options to assist you in the creation of your newsletter. We will explore the basics of how to set up your profile and to schedule your email in advance to send to your audience. Some key learning objectives that we will review include creating your Mailchimp account, and step by step instructions on creating your newsletter.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Create a MailChimp profile log-in
Create your newsletter content in Mailchimp- Part I
Create your newsletter content in Mailchimp- Part II
Send test email in Mailchimp, and Schedule newsletter Send
