Create a website with MailChimp

In this 2.5 hours project you will create a complete website using MailChimp Website builder. You will create a website structure starting from the business goals, organize calls-to-action, create pages, arrange page sections, edit image and text content, connect content with links, preview for desktop and mobile, finally publish online. You will have the opportunity to create a website for your portfolio with full hands-on practice activities.

  • Web Design

  • Web Page

  • Marketing Strategy

  • MailChimp

  1. Create a MailChimp account

  2. Create the site structure

  3. Modify the style, fonts and color palette

  4. Add, edit, move and delete page sections

  5. PRACTICE - Add a product page

  6. Upload and insert images and logo

  7. Add text content to home page and footer

  8. Edit the "Contact Us" page

  9. PRACTICE - Edit the Products page

  10. PRACTICE - Edit the "About Us" page

  11. Optimize for Search Engines

  12. Insert links

  13. Test and publish

  14. PORTFOLIO - Create a sushi restaurant website

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

