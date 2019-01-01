Get started with Mailchimp
Learn to create a Landing Page on Mailchimp
Learn to create an Email Campaign
Learn to add subscribers using various methods
In this project-based course, you will get an introduction to the Mailchimp dashboard. You will learn to create landing pages and email campaigns on Mailchimp. You will learn to increase subscribers in the mailing list using a manual process, through CSV files, and through signup forms available on the landing pages. You will learn to integrate Mailchimp with third-party apps like Canva. You will also learn to use images from Pixabay and upload them to Mailchimp's dashboard
Landing Page
MailChimp
Email campaign
Canva
Email Marketing
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Explore the dashboard Part-1
Explore the dashboard Part-2
Integrate Mailchimp with Canva
Create a Landing page
Publish landing page
Create an email campaign
Check whether mail is received or not
