Create an Email Autoresponder Using Mailchimp
Set up an autoresponder on MailChimp
Personalize your autoresponder
Edit the subject line and the preview text
This 2-hour long project-based course teaches you how to create your first automated email using MailChimp. MailChimp makes the whole process of email marketing quite simple and this is a skill in high demand. MailChimp is an email service platform and autoresponder for email marketing. By the end of this project, you will create a automation process that will ensure that people who sign up receive an automated response. Note: If you don't have a MailChimp account, you will need to create one to be able to complete the content. I recommend completing these projects prior to taking this course: - https://coursera.org/projects/create-landing-page-using-mailchimp - https://coursera.org/projects/design-email-newsletter-with-mailchimp
This course is suitable for any person interested in marketing automation. Great for beginners.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Selecting an automation email
Edit delay and recipient
Editing "From"
Editing the subject line and preview text
Editing content design and personalization
Starting the automation
by APMay 15, 2021
Thannk you Mr Emmaneul. You are a great instructor!
