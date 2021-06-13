Chevron Left
Back to Design a Professional Business card with QR code using Canva

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design a Professional Business card with QR code using Canva by Coursera Project Network

4.7
stars
40 ratings
3 reviews

About the Course

In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to design a high-quality business card that is professional, attractive and suited for the digital age. With this card, your clients can save your contact details on their mobile in an offline mode with just a click. They will also be able to connect with your Facebook Business page, LinkedIn Id, Twitter and Snapchat. They can Whatsapp you and they will also be able to watch your Youtube promotional videos. They will be able to take a look at all the products and services that you offer on your website. They can text you, call you and email you with just a click. They can also have access to the Google map location of your business. So we will be creating a business card that will be able to do all of these and more. We will also be building a cloud-based Virtual Business card that you can easily share with your clients digitally. In the final task, we will integrate this virtual business card with the physical one in order to maximize the benefits of using both cards: virtual and paper-based. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

Top reviews

Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Design a Professional Business card with QR code using Canva

By Yash C

Jun 13, 2021

Special thanks to the instructor who made this project so easy for students so that they can enhance their skills in a wider manner!! Thanks to the Coursera Team as well!!

By Natasha V L

Jul 7, 2021

Great session, easy to follow, and surely very useful. Thankyou Abhishek Jha and Coursera for this guided project!

By Nguyễn T N

Sep 19, 2021

tuyệt

By Nguyễn N Á L

Sep 10, 2021

good

By شاكر ا

Mar 24, 2022

now I can help myself and others

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder