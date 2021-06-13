Learner Reviews & Feedback for Design a Professional Business card with QR code using Canva by Coursera Project Network
4.7
stars
40 ratings
•
3 reviews
About the Course
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to design a high-quality business card that is professional, attractive and suited for the digital age. With this card, your clients can save your contact details on their mobile in an offline mode with just a click. They will also be able to connect with your Facebook Business page, LinkedIn Id, Twitter and Snapchat. They can Whatsapp you and they will also be able to watch your Youtube promotional videos. They will be able to take a look at all the products and services that you offer on your website. They can text you, call you and email you with just a click. They can also have access to the Google map location of your business. So we will be creating a business card that will be able to do all of these and more.
We will also be building a cloud-based Virtual Business card that you can easily share with your clients digitally. In the final task, we will integrate this virtual business card with the physical one in order to maximize the benefits of using both cards: virtual and paper-based.
Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....
Top reviews
By Yash C
•
Jun 13, 2021
Special thanks to the instructor who made this project so easy for students so that they can enhance their skills in a wider manner!! Thanks to the Coursera Team as well!!
By Natasha V L
•
Jul 7, 2021
Great session, easy to follow, and surely very useful. Thankyou Abhishek Jha and Coursera for this guided project!