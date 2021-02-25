Chevron Left
By the end of this project, you will create a high-quality website with Wix. Wix is a free program that helps you design and build your own personalized website. This project will teach you how to maximize the design features of Wix to create a business website. Wix can help you to create a professional website to highlight your company’s brand, mission, and products/services. A strong online presence can help to solidify a company’s brand, attract new customers, and provide important information to the public. This project will walk you through the website development process with Wix from start to finish. From creating an account to launching your website, this project will cover it and get you on your way to better managing your company’s online presence and brand! Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions....

IJ

Aug 22, 2021

Am so glad that I manage t complete my first course of creating a website with Wix. Thanks to the instructor she was clear had great explanation. Am looking forward to pursue my career with Coursera

AO

Dec 5, 2021

it is a great privilege to have gotten this knowledge through coursera, and this can actually help most of the people that venture into it an will actually see a good outcome from it.

By Wajahat R B

Feb 25, 2021

A perfect course for someone who wants to create a website for their company in less than a week. Short, easy and to the point. Highly recommended!

By Mustafa A

Oct 13, 2020

By Ναταλία Χ

Dec 15, 2020

Amazing course, very well guided. I really liked and found useful the cloud desktop as a tool. The instructor sounds calm, clear on the instructions. I will choose her as my instructor, as well as the guided projects again in the future. Thank you, be safe! Love and peace!

By Bensen A

Aug 31, 2020

Neat and Crisp explanations. Every topic is neatly covered. Properly organised. Amazing Instructor. Highly recommend this course, and other courses by this instructor, Abby Saey.

By Nikhil K

Oct 26, 2020

Good course. Due to work i spreaded it, but I suggest take 2 hours off on a day to complete it

By HARSHILCHAND A T

Jun 27, 2020

Thank you Abby ma'am to established such wonderful and short learning platform.

By Daisy D

Nov 18, 2020

Wix underwent some upgrades when I took the course, so some of the steps were different. However the differences were just minimal and I was able to learn and follow the video.

By Ankita S

Nov 12, 2020

I wanted to take a deeper dive into how could I get more creative with my existing w ix website. But the course w as really very well explained

By Naveen K

Oct 22, 2020

it's a really good pleasure for me to take this course because the teacher has explained it in a very good way. Thank you so much

By Shailesh K

Jul 17, 2021

This course is really awesome and it helped to learn a new a way to design a website. Before this I use to work websites using html, CSS, javascript, and bootstrap which take a whole lot of a time. But this software helped to develop websites easily and creatively.

By Nidhi G

May 17, 2021

it was easy to learn quickly on coursera. Mainly in this course they divided the screen in two halves and it was much more fun to do simultaneously what the teacher was teaching!

By Deleted A

Jun 18, 2020

While viewing task 3, when i was typing in wix.com i suddenly progress was lost it was showing connecting but it never did connect even in the next task. Please try to fix it

By Johnson A M

Jun 6, 2020

A great course to learn on how to create a website with Wix. I learnt things in this course. Hats off a great instructor. She explained it in a simple and in easy way.

By Carla L

Sep 27, 2020

Really easy and fun - I've created a super cute sample webpage and it will be very easy to recreate this when I finally have a real business to promote. Thanks!

By Mst. M A

Jul 23, 2020

For a newbie like me, it was just excellent. Abby's explanation of each section was just perfect. Now I am confident enough to develop a website of my own.

By Tricia T

Apr 25, 2021

The trainer speaks with clarity and is able to guide learner through the various options and functions of WIX. Loved this beginner course!

By Maruf H

Jul 26, 2021

Before watching Abby's video I don't have any knowledge about wix. I wanna thanked Coursera & Lovely Instructor Abby

By Eranda R

Dec 14, 2021

Very Easy understanding informative course. Recommended for everyone who need you build your web site on your own.

By KaushiK M

Jul 7, 2020

One of the nice online Courses. We get to learn how to make free website for work from home or small start up.

By wieke r

Mar 26, 2021

this is super!! i always want to learn how to create a website and you make it so easy for me. thank you

By Jeanette C

Oct 15, 2020

Wow! This project is amazing! This is my first time and I learned a lot! Thanks, Rachel. You're awesome!

By Varun J

May 3, 2020

It was really helpful and was easy to follow as the instructor walked you through the whole process.

By ALa.a A s

Aug 26, 2021

I want to get my document from months ago, but I can't. Is it possible to facilitate the matter?

