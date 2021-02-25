IJ
Aug 22, 2021
Am so glad that I manage t complete my first course of creating a website with Wix. Thanks to the instructor she was clear had great explanation. Am looking forward to pursue my career with Coursera
AO
Dec 5, 2021
it is a great privilege to have gotten this knowledge through coursera, and this can actually help most of the people that venture into it an will actually see a good outcome from it.
By Wajahat R B•
Feb 25, 2021
A perfect course for someone who wants to create a website for their company in less than a week. Short, easy and to the point. Highly recommended!
By Mustafa A•
Oct 13, 2020
By Ναταλία Χ•
Dec 15, 2020
Amazing course, very well guided. I really liked and found useful the cloud desktop as a tool. The instructor sounds calm, clear on the instructions. I will choose her as my instructor, as well as the guided projects again in the future. Thank you, be safe! Love and peace!
By Bensen A•
Aug 31, 2020
Neat and Crisp explanations. Every topic is neatly covered. Properly organised. Amazing Instructor. Highly recommend this course, and other courses by this instructor, Abby Saey.
By Nikhil K•
Oct 26, 2020
Good course. Due to work i spreaded it, but I suggest take 2 hours off on a day to complete it
By HARSHILCHAND A T•
Jun 27, 2020
Thank you Abby ma'am to established such wonderful and short learning platform.
By Daisy D•
Nov 18, 2020
Wix underwent some upgrades when I took the course, so some of the steps were different. However the differences were just minimal and I was able to learn and follow the video.
By Ankita S•
Nov 12, 2020
I wanted to take a deeper dive into how could I get more creative with my existing w ix website. But the course w as really very well explained
By Naveen K•
Oct 22, 2020
it's a really good pleasure for me to take this course because the teacher has explained it in a very good way. Thank you so much
By Shailesh K•
Jul 17, 2021
This course is really awesome and it helped to learn a new a way to design a website. Before this I use to work websites using html, CSS, javascript, and bootstrap which take a whole lot of a time. But this software helped to develop websites easily and creatively.
By Ibrahim s•
Aug 23, 2021
By Adeosun A O•
Dec 6, 2021
By Nidhi G•
May 17, 2021
it was easy to learn quickly on coursera. Mainly in this course they divided the screen in two halves and it was much more fun to do simultaneously what the teacher was teaching!
By Deleted A•
Jun 18, 2020
While viewing task 3, when i was typing in wix.com i suddenly progress was lost it was showing connecting but it never did connect even in the next task. Please try to fix it
By Johnson A M•
Jun 6, 2020
A great course to learn on how to create a website with Wix. I learnt things in this course. Hats off a great instructor. She explained it in a simple and in easy way.
By Carla L•
Sep 27, 2020
Really easy and fun - I've created a super cute sample webpage and it will be very easy to recreate this when I finally have a real business to promote. Thanks!
By Mst. M A•
Jul 23, 2020
For a newbie like me, it was just excellent. Abby's explanation of each section was just perfect. Now I am confident enough to develop a website of my own.
By Tricia T•
Apr 25, 2021
The trainer speaks with clarity and is able to guide learner through the various options and functions of WIX. Loved this beginner course!
By Maruf H•
Jul 26, 2021
Before watching Abby's video I don't have any knowledge about wix. I wanna thanked Coursera & Lovely Instructor Abby
By Eranda R•
Dec 14, 2021
Very Easy understanding informative course. Recommended for everyone who need you build your web site on your own.
By KaushiK M•
Jul 7, 2020
One of the nice online Courses. We get to learn how to make free website for work from home or small start up.
By wieke r•
Mar 26, 2021
this is super!! i always want to learn how to create a website and you make it so easy for me. thank you
By Jeanette C•
Oct 15, 2020
Wow! This project is amazing! This is my first time and I learned a lot! Thanks, Rachel. You're awesome!
By Varun J•
May 3, 2020
It was really helpful and was easy to follow as the instructor walked you through the whole process.
By ALa.a A s•
Aug 26, 2021
I want to get my document from months ago, but I can't. Is it possible to facilitate the matter?