Dice Game in Python
Develop a program from scratch.
Understanding core concepts within Python.
By the end of this project, you will create a dice game using Python. This course will enable you to take your beginner knowledge in Python and apply that knowledge to a project and take that knowledge to the next level. This beginner tutorial will take you through creating a simple dice application with two players. It will utilize in-built functions and imports such as random and input. The short project will enable beginners in python to understand how to utilize basic python syntax knowledge into a program. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Software Engineering
Computer Science
Computer Programming
Python Programming
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Develop the dice functionality for the game.
Develop the player functionality for the game.
Develop the different rounds and scores functionality for the game.
Develop the result functionality for the game.
Run your code.
