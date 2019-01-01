عمل تقرير عن نطاق مشروعك في Microsoft Word
عمل tables أو جداول بالشكل إلي احنا محتاجينه عشان نحط فيه معلوماتنا
تغير وظبط ال-layout أو شكل الصفحة و استخدام المسطرة
عمل tables أو جداول بالشكل إلي احنا محتاجينه عشان نحط فيه معلوماتنا
تغير وظبط ال-layout أو شكل الصفحة و استخدام المسطرة
بنهاية هذا المشروع، هتكون خبير بكيفية استخدام Microsoft Word عشان تعمل تقارير غنية بالمعلومات عن مشروعك او شركتك . خلال المشروع ده هتقدر تعمل تقرير لنطاق شغلك من الصفر بالشكل الي إنت عايزه. وهتقدر تملاها معلومات بأشكال مختلفة عشان تعرض فيها أفكارك زي مثلاً في جداول. في المشروع ده هتكسب مهارات أساسية في Word لعمل تقارير تطرح فيها أفكارك العملية في شغلك. Microsoft Word هو أحد برامج شركة Microsoft. و بنستخدم برنامج ال Word عشان نعمل تقرير فيها معلومات وجداول عشان تقدم المعلومات. المشروع ده مخصص للمبتدئين في كل المجالات والمهتمين بأنهم يتعلموا و يستخدموا Microsoft Word عشان يعملوا تقارير لشغلهم زي مثلاً تقرير نطاق المشروع مليانة معلومات بشكل محترف ويستفيد منه بأكبر شكل ممكن. المشروع ده هيحطك في الطريق الصحيح في انك تتعلم تستخدم Microsoft Word باكبر شكل ممكن عشان تعمل تقارير بشكل بسيط وفعال تعرض فيه شغلك باحترافية.
Project Management
Scope (Project Management)
Microsoft Word
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Intro
تغير وظبط ال-layout أو شكل الصفحة و استخدام المسطرة
bullet pointsتغير شكل وحجم ولون الكلام واستخدام ال
Optional: Practice Task
أو جداول بالشكل إلي احنا محتاجينه عشان نحط فيه معلوماتنا tables عمل
ظبت layout الجدول وتغير من شكله بكل سهولة.
Optional: Capstone
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.