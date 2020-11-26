Enhance Student Learning through Kahoot
Increase student engagement using Kahoot
Gather valuable student assessment data through Kahoot
Increase student engagement using Kahoot
Gather valuable student assessment data through Kahoot
By the end of this project, you will have created a Kahoot collection that will engage your students during virtual learning or as a more engaging way to encourage practice and review at home or in the classroom. Teaching is constantly evolving. As we learn more about our students, we uncover new ways to ensure that they are not just learning - they are thriving. When we can connect our tech-savvy students to tech-connected learning, our students are more likely to enjoy learning. We can also encourage them to become lifelong learners as we connect them to the many tools and resources that are available at their fingertips online. Once you are confident with using Kahoot and have a wide array of Kahoots in your collection, you will discover that Kahoot can be used in many ways! You can use Kahoot for formative assessment, summative assessment, review, or as a fun addition to a theme day! The opportunities are endless. Kahoot allows teachers to create engaging learning games or trivia quizzes on any topic and in any language. It is an excellent tool for classroom learning, remote learning, and parents engaging their child’s learning at home.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Getting started with Kahoot
Exploring and curating a library of Kahoots
Creating your own Kahoot
Using Kahoot Reports to gather assessment data
Using Educator Groups to share Kahoots
by RRDec 12, 2020
This required you have an account already set up before logging in.
by OONov 26, 2020
Basic knowledge of how to use kahoot and how to read the report from kahoot quiz
