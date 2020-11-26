Enhance Student Learning through Kahoot

In this Guided Project, you will:

Increase student engagement using Kahoot

Gather valuable student assessment data through Kahoot

1.5 Hours
Beginner
No download needed
Split-screen video
English
Desktop only

By the end of this project, you will have created a Kahoot collection that will engage your students during virtual learning or as a more engaging way to encourage practice and review at home or in the classroom. Teaching is constantly evolving. As we learn more about our students, we uncover new ways to ensure that they are not just learning - they are thriving. When we can connect our tech-savvy students to tech-connected learning, our students are more likely to enjoy learning. We can also encourage them to become lifelong learners as we connect them to the many tools and resources that are available at their fingertips online. Once you are confident with using Kahoot and have a wide array of Kahoots in your collection, you will discover that Kahoot can be used in many ways! You can use Kahoot for formative assessment, summative assessment, review, or as a fun addition to a theme day! The opportunities are endless. Kahoot allows teachers to create engaging learning games or trivia quizzes on any topic and in any language. It is an excellent tool for classroom learning, remote learning, and parents engaging their child’s learning at home.

Skills you will develop

  • elementary teaching

  • assessment tools

  • Education

  • virtual learning

  • games

Learn step-by-step

In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:

  1. Getting started with Kahoot

  2. Exploring and curating a library of Kahoots

  3. Creating your own Kahoot

  4. Using Kahoot Reports to gather assessment data

  5. Using Educator Groups to share Kahoots

Frequently Asked Questions

By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.

Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.

Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.

You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.

Guided Projects are not eligible for refunds. See our full refund policy.

Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.

Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.

At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.

Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.

You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

