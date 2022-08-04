Encryption with Python: Encrypt data with key pairs
Generate Encryption Key Pairs in Python.
Encrypt file data using Python.
Decrypt file data using Python.
This guided project, Encryption with Python: Encrypt data with key pairs, will help a beginning security analyst who is looking to use the Python Cryptography package to encrypt data using a public key and a private key to decrypt data. In this 1.5-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create a private key using Python cryptography, use Python to save a key file, use Python cryptography to create a public key, encrypt a file using a Python generated public key, and decrypt a file using Python generated private key. To achieve this, you will be taking on the role of a project manager who wants to allow the customer to share encrypted design files with the company. Python code will be developed to encrypt and decrypt the files. In order to be successful in this project, you will need some Linux command line and environment variables knowledge, as well as Python knowledge (including objects, functions, and variables), and some IDE experience (Visual Studio Code.)
Cryptography
Public-Key Cryptography
Python object Serialization
Python Cryptography
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Generate a Private Key using Python.
Save the Private Key using Python.
Generate and Save the Public Key using Python.
Practice Task: Create a private key.
Encrypt the Original File using the Public Key.
Decrypt the Encrypted file using a Private Key.
Capstone Task: Use Python to Encrypt a News alert provided on the command line.
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
