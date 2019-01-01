Facebook Business pour les débutants
Utiliser Facebook Business pour promouvoir sa marque en créant une page Facebook professionnelle et du contenu promotionnel.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
À la fin de ce projet, vous aurez toutes les compétences de base pour utiliser la suite Business de Facebook. Vous serez en mesure de vous familiariser avec les outils et différentes fonctionnalités qu’offre Facebook Business Manager. Vous apprendrez aussi à gérer vos activités de Marketing en un seul endroit. Ce projet vous permettra de débuter sur Facebook Business et de comprendre son utilité à travers plusieurs étapes que l’on verra ensemble.
Ce projet requiert des connaissances de base en navigation Internet et en création de compte.
Digital Marketing
Social Media Marketing
Marketing Strategy
Social Media Platforms
Advertising Campaign
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Créer un compte gratuit dans la suite Business de Facebook
Créer une page Business professionnelle
Créer du contenu pour la page
Ajouter des ressources et attribuer les autorisations
Créer une annonce publicitaire
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
