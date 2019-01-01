Facial Expression Recognition with PyTorch
Load pretrained state of the art model
Create train and eval function to write the training loop
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
Load pretrained state of the art model
Create train and eval function to write the training loop
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
In this 2-hour long guided-project course, you will load a pretrained state of the art model CNN and you will train in PyTorch to classify facial expressions. The data that you will use, consists of 48 x 48 pixel grayscale images of faces and there are seven targets (angry, disgust, fear, happy, sad, surprise, neutral). Furthermore, you will apply augmentation for classification task to augment images. Moreover, you are going to create train and evaluator function which will be helpful to write training loop. Lastly, you will use best trained model to classify expression given any input image.
Prior programming experience in Python and basic pytorch. Theoretical knowledge of Convolutional Neural Network and Training process (Optimization)
Deep Learning
Convolutional Neural Network
pytorch
classification
Computer Vision
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up colab runtime
Configurations
Load Dataset
Load dataset into batches
Create Model
Create Train and Eval Function
Training Loop
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.