Fashion Image Classification using CNNs in Pytorch
Learn How to use Pytorch to create Neural Network Models.
Learn How to build and train Convolutional Neural Networks in Pytorch.
Learn How to use Pytorch to create Neural Network Models.
Learn How to build and train Convolutional Neural Networks in Pytorch.
In this 1-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create Neural Networks in the Deep Learning Framework PyTorch. We will creating a Convolutional Neural Network for a 10 Class Image Classification problem which can be extended to more classes. We will start off by looking at how perform data preparation and Augmentation in Pytorch. We will be building a Neural Network in Pytorch. We will add the Convolutional Layers as well as Linear Layers. We will then look at how to add optimizer and train the model. Finally, we will test and evaluate our model on test data. The project will get you introduced with Pytorch. You will in the end understand how the framework works and get you started with building Neural Networks in Pytorch. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Convolutional Neural Network
Deep Learning
pytorch
image classification
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction to the Task, Google Colab, CNNs, Pytorch
Setting up Data preparation & Augmentation using Transforms
Importing & Loading Data
Building the Convolutional Neural Network
Training the Neural Network Model
Testing and Evaluating the Model
Your workspace is a cloud desktop right in your browser, no download required
In a split-screen video, your instructor guides you step-by-step
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.
You can download and keep any of your created files from the Guided Project. To do so, you can use the “File Browser” feature while you are accessing your cloud desktop.
Financial aid is not available for Guided Projects.
Auditing is not available for Guided Projects.
At the top of the page, you can press on the experience level for this Guided Project to view any knowledge prerequisites. For every level of Guided Project, your instructor will walk you through step-by-step.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Guided Project will be available in a cloud desktop that is available in your browser.
You'll learn by doing through completing tasks in a split-screen environment directly in your browser. On the left side of the screen, you'll complete the task in your workspace. On the right side of the screen, you'll watch an instructor walk you through the project, step-by-step.
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.