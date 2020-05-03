Learner Reviews & Feedback for Create Your First Python Program From UST by Coursera Project Network
About the Course
Welcome to this Guided Project on Creating Your First Python Program, From UST.
For more than 20 years, UST has worked side by side with the world’s best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people and led by their purpose, they partner with clients from design to operation.
With this Guided Project from UST, you can quickly build in-demand job skills and expand your career opportunities in the Computer Science field by learning the foundational elements of the Python programming language and its basic syntax.
Python is a computer programming language often used to build websites and software, automate tasks, and conduct data analysis. Python is a general purpose language, meaning it can be used to create a variety of different programs and isn’t specialized for any specific problems. This versatility, along with its beginner-friendliness, has made it one of the most-used programming languages today.
Through hands-on, practical experience, you will be guided through concepts that Python Programmers use every day to perform their job duties, like using the Terminal and a Text Editor.
Together, we will explore how to use variables, create functions, lists and conditional statements, as well as utilize For and While loops. You will then apply the concepts to create your first command line application which will manage a To-Do List.
This project is great for learners who are looking to get started with Python programming, and do not have any prior programming experience. By the end of this Guided Project, you should feel more confident about working with the Python language, understanding what it is used for, and have confirmed your skills by creating your own to-do list, which can be used for showing an employer or making your routine daily tasks more efficient through automation.
Ready to become a Programmer? Start learning Python today!...
Top reviews
RS
Jun 10, 2020
its easy and a really good course if you want to make your first program ever on python , i do recommend learning python basics on data structure if you are new to programming before taking the course
KR
Jul 17, 2020
It's a very good course for beginners. Every code and applications are simple and easily understood.\n\nTherefore one can easily learn these basics and have a good foundation to proceed further.