GenAI for Data Analysis : OpenAI Assistant API

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn how to create an AI Assistant using the OpenAI API.
In this project, You have been contacted by ToyTrends, an online retail store, to develop an advanced AI assistant capable of conducting insightful data analysis on their sales data. ToyTrends has supplied you with a JSON dataset containing sales records, and your role as an AI engineer is to make use of the OpenAI Assistant API to design, implement, and instruct an intelligent AI assistant. This AI should understand user prompts and deliver precise answers to analytical queries. Furthermore, it should be able to generate informative data visualizations. Your objective is to create a sophisticated AI companion that not only interprets user inquiries accurately but also provides insightful visual representations of the dataset for a comprehensive understanding of the sales dynamics. To get the most out of this course, you'll need access to the OpenAI API Key and have a basic understanding of data analysis concepts, including data types, and data manipulation, along with some familiarity with Python. This course is for those who are experienced data analysts with at least a basic knowledge of Python, who want to explore the exciting applications of generative AI in data analysis.