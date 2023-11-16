Data Visualization with OpenAI API: Generate code with GenAI

In this 2-hour long project-based course, you will learn the basics of communicating with the OpenAI API through prompts specifically designed for Python code generation aimed at data visualization and analysis. This course is tailored to address a unique real-world scenario where you have been hired by an online toy store company called Toy Trendz to help them analyze their product sales data. They have provided you with a sales dataset related to the year 2018 and have presented analytical questions that require effective visualizations.
Create effective prompts for communicating with the OpenAI API to generate Python code for data analysis and visualization.
Design and implement data visualizations using AI-generated code to effectively communicate insights and patterns in the data.
Produce Python code for data preparation to ensure data is ready for meaningful visualizations using AI-generated code.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up the project environment
Craft Prompts to Communicate with the API
Generate and Execute python code
Practice Task - Crafting effective prompts for code generation
Generate Python Code for Data Preparation
Create Visualizations using AI
Challenge Task - Creating Subplot Visualization using Generative AI
Access to the OpenAI API. A basic understanding of data analysis concepts, A fundamental grasp of Python programming.
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.