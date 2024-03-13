In this 2-hour project, you'll learn how to fine-tune the GPT-3.5 model using the OpenAI API in Python. You are an AI engineer employed by PulseNet, a telecommunications company that provides internet, television, and phone services. PulseNet operates with a large customer base and manages a substantial volume of daily inquiries, support requests, and product reviews. The company has received numerous complaints from customers, expressing dissatisfaction. PulseNet's objective is to enhance customer satisfaction by analyzing customer complaints more regularly to address and fix issues regarding their services. They require a Large Language model capable of extracting specific details from each complaint, including the topic, problem, and customer dissatisfaction index in real-time. This dissatisfaction index will range between 0 and 100, representing the level of customer anger derived from the complaint text. PulseNet has provided a dataset containing the latest 50 user complaints along with the extracted information in the desired format. Your role as an AI engineer is to use the OpenAI API and Python to fine-tune the GPT-3.5 model and retrain a new large language model (LLM) that is capable of extracting the necessary information from a given customer complaint in the desired format.
GenAI For Business Analysis: Fine-Tuning LLMs
Taught in English
Included with
Guided Project
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Prepare training data for fine-tuning GPT models.
Fine-tune GPT models using OpenAI API
Test and evaluate the performance of the fine-tuned model
Skills you'll practice
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
March 2024
Guided Project
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Learn, practice, and apply job-ready skills in less than 2 hours
- Receive training from industry experts
- Gain hands-on experience solving real-world job tasks
- Build confidence using the latest tools and technologies
About this Guided Project
Learn step-by-step
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up the project environment
Prepare the training data
Fine-tune GPT 3.5 based on our training data
Evaluate model
Deploy our model
Recommended experience
Access to the OpenAI API. A basic understanding of data analysis concepts, A fundamental grasp of Python programming.
5 project images
Instructor
Offered by
How you'll learn
Skill-based, hands-on learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks.
Expert guidance
Follow along with pre-recorded videos from experts using a unique side-by-side interface.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a pre-configured cloud workspace.
Available only on desktop
This Guided Project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Machine Learning? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
By purchasing a Guided Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Guided Project including access to a cloud desktop workspace through your web browser that contains the files and software you need to get started, plus step-by-step video instruction from a subject matter expert.
Because your workspace contains a cloud desktop that is sized for a laptop or desktop computer, Guided Projects are not available on your mobile device.
Guided Project instructors are subject matter experts who have experience in the skill, tool or domain of their project and are passionate about sharing their knowledge to impact millions of learners around the world.