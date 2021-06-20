Get Started with Inkscape
Navigate the Inkscape document setup and workspace.
Use Inkscape's tools to draw, select, transform, and edit vector objects and paths.
Export and save your designs with Inkscape's built-in export panel.
By the end of this project, you’ll get comfortable opening and using Inkscape. With Inkscape, a free vector graphics program, you can build graphics with clear lines, vivid colors, and the flexibility to resize again and again. You’ll get comfortable setting up Inkscape documents and using its most common tools: shape tools, selection and editing tools, the pen tool, and the text tool. You’ll also learn to pan and zoom around inside Inkscape. To build these skills, you’ll explore the differences between vector and raster graphics, practice panning and zooming in Inkscape, create a range of shapes, and edit those shapes. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
Inkscape
Graphic Design Software
Vector Graphics
Graphic Design
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Set up Inkscape and document properties
Move, pan, zoom around in Inkscape
Create shapes, paths, and text
Select, transform, and edit shapes
Export your images from Inkscape
