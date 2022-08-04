Getting started with Azure Data Explorer
Learn to create an Azure Data Explorer Cluster
Learn to create databases and perform data ingestion
Learn to manage database permissions and perform queries using KQL (Kusto Query Language)
In this 1 hour long project-based course, you will learn to create an Azure Data Explorer or ADX cluster in the Azure portal. You will learn to create databases and tables and perform data ingestion using commands as well as using one click ingestion method. You will also learn to manage scaling in Azure Data Explorer and manage database permissions. You will conclude by learning how to query data in Azure Data Explorer using Kusto Query Language. You should have an active azure account
Kusto query language (KQL)
adx cluster
Database (DBMS)
azure data explorer
adx
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction and create ADX cluster using Azure portal
Manage Scaling in Azure Data Explorer
Ingest data into azure data explorer
Practice task : Create a new database and a table and perform data ingestion
Manage adx database permissions
Query data in adx using KQL (Kusto Query Language)
Cumulative Challenge Task: Assign a user a database user role and perform query to get the records of Heavy Snow events that happened in california in Feb 2007
