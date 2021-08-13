البدء باستخدام وورد اونلاين (Word online)
التعرف على نوافذ وبوابات تطبيق وورد اونلاين.
تنسيق ومحاذاة النصوص وإدراج القوائم المنقطة والمرقمة.
إدراج الصور و الجداول وتنسيقها وتخصيص مظهرها.
Showcase this hands-on experience in an interview
في هذا المشروع الذي سيستغرق ساعتين ستتعلم كيفية استخدام مايكروسوفت وورد لمعالجة النصوص عند نهاية هذا المشروع ستقوم بطباعة وتحرير النصوص الخاصة بك باستخدام وورد اونلاين مايكروسوفت وورد هو أحد التطبيقات المتوفرة ضمن حزمة أوفيس وهو مخصص لمعالجة النصوص. يتيح لك word إدخال النصوص بصيغة رقمية على وثائق افتراضية ومن ثم معالجتها وتنسيقها بالشكل المطلوب حسب حاجة المستخدم ومن ثم طباعتها على الورق او تصديرها بصيغ رقمية أخرى.
يتطلب هذا المشروع الموحة مهارة في الطباعة واستخدام الحاسب والانترنت. لاستخدام مايكروسوفت وورد اونلاين يتوجب عليك امتلاك حساب مايكروسوفت.
text processing
Microsoft Word
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
فهم واجهات تطبيق وورد اونلاين
إعداد اتجاه النصوص ومحاذاتها واحجامها والوانها وأنواع الخطوط.
إعداد مسافات النص وإدراج القوائم المنقطة والمرقمة، واستخدام خصائص الإيجاد والاستبدال في وورد.
إدراج الصور إلى ملفات وورد وقصها وتدويرها وأضافة الاطارات اليها.
إدراج الجداول وتخصص مظهرها باستخدام الأنماط.
تنسيق الملف وحفظه ومشاركته مع الاخرين
