BigQuery Soccer Data Analysis
Query soccer match event data in BigQuery
Write and execute queries that join information from multiple tables
Query soccer match event data in BigQuery
Write and execute queries that join information from multiple tables
This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. Learn the fundamentals of writing and executing queries to query soccer data stored in BigQuery tables. In this lab you will learn more fundamentals of sports data science by writing and executing queries to query data stored in BigQuery tables. The emphasis of the lab is to illustrate how the database works and answer some interesting questions related to the following topics in soccer.
Bigquery
Data Analysis
Statistical Analysis
