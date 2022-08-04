This is a self-paced lab that takes place in the Google Cloud console. In this lab you will learn how to provision a complete Kubernetes cluster using Google Container Engine; deploy and manage Docker containers using kubectl; and break an application into microservices using Kubernetes’ Deployments and Services.
Orchestrating the Cloud with Kubernetes (AWS)
Provision a complete Kubernetes cluster using Kubernetes Engine.
Deploy and manage Docker containers using kubectl.
Break an application into microservices using Kubernetes' Deployments and Services.
- Category: Kubernetes
- Category: Cloud Computing
- Category: Amazon Web Services (Amazon AWS)
Hands-on, project-based learning
Practice new skills by completing job-related tasks with step-by-step instructions.
No downloads or installation required
Access the tools and resources you need in a cloud environment.
Available only on desktop
This project is designed for laptops or desktop computers with a reliable Internet connection, not mobile devices.
Frequently asked questions
In Projects, you'll complete an activity or scenario by following a set of instructions in an interactive hands-on environment. Projects are completed in a real cloud environment and within real instances of various products as opposed to a simulation or demo environment.
By purchasing a Project, you'll get everything you need to complete the Project including temporary access to any product required to complete the Project.
Even though Projects are technically available on mobile devices, we highly recommend that you complete Projects on a laptop or desktop only.
Yes, you can download and keep any of your created files from the Project. To do so, please make sure you save any files and work to your device before exiting the product environment.
Financial aid is not available for Projects.
In rare instances, Projects may be taken down for maintenance or other reasons. If you are experiencing any issues, please contact us.
Auditing is not available for Projects.
At the top of the page, you can view the experience level recommended for this Project.
Yes, everything you need to complete your Project will be available in your browser.