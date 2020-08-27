Starting GUI Programming with JavaFX
41 ratings
1,620 already enrolled
Use Scene Builder and FXML to design user interfaces.
Use JavaFX to create GUI applications.
In this 2-hour long guided project, we will learn the basics of creating GUI Applications with JavaFX. We will do this by creating a simple user interface designed with Scene Builder and FXML. The GUI Application itself will be powered by the JavaFX framework. While JavaFX has a fairly large number of components that offer a lot of functionality, we will focus on creating something simple to familiarize ourselves with the framework and some of its core functionality. To be able to complete this project successfully, you should be familiar with the Java programming language. Note: This course works best for learners who are based in the North America region. We’re currently working on providing the same experience in other regions.
User Interface
Javafx
GUI programming
Java
Software Development
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Introduction
Create a New JavaFX Project
JavaFX Project Structure
Create UI with Scene Builder and FXML
Adding Functionality
Adding Tasks
Deleting Tasks
Save Data to File
Read Data from File
by MAAug 27, 2020
This guided project was just perfect for me. It was exactly what I was expecting from it.
by MAJan 25, 2021
The course is clear and helpful but the platform is laggy. You can't expect students to use a platform that is as slow as this one.
by SSSep 19, 2020
It was quite useful for basic understanding about javafx library
