Hosting a Static Website (HTML/CSS/Javascript) in AWS S3
In this one hour project, you will learn how to use Amazon Web Services S3 storage service for hosting a static website (HTML/CSS/Javascript). Many companies and individuals today need a website and most of those don't require complex databases or backends. Amazon Web Services provides a Simple Storage Service S3 Free Tier that can be also used to host a static website with no servers and no complexity. Many professionals don't know that it is possible to use AWS Simple Storage Service, S3, not only to store objects but also to host a completely static website made in HTML/CSS and Javascript and take advantage of all scalability and availability AWS offers. Once you're done with this project, you will be able to deploy a static website in any AWS region you want with just a few steps and without huge tech experience. Note: For this project, you will need an AWS account.
by CBDec 7, 2020
This was a easy course for me because I did this AWS Fundamentals Amazon Web Services and it was a new and learning experience from this course and I thanks Coursera.
by VLOct 14, 2020
Good for people who wish to learn new things. And guided course seems to be nice.
