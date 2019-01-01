How To Create Effective Metrics
Learn what metrics are and more importantly what they are not.
Make and set benchmarks.
Build a metrics system and learn how to regularly refresh and update it.
By the end of this project, you will be able to create effective metrics for a business. You will learn what metrics are, how to create benchmarks, and how to build a system for sharing and evaluating metrics. Excel is a great tool to use if you have plans to adopt a data-driven approach to making business decisions. We will be sharpening our data analysis tools in Excel during this project. This is a great tool to use if you have plans to use data, analytics, and or metrics to improve your business functions and decision making. Familiarity with basic business statistics and terms is helpful, but not required.
In a video that plays in a split-screen with your work area, your instructor will walk you through these steps:
Define Metrics
Measure What Matters
Set Benchmarks
Build A System
Review and Refresh
